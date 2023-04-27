Disney faces legal battle with Florida governor

When DeSantis passed the law, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law, Disney initially did nothing. The company was criticized for this, after which former CEO Bob Chapek said Disney was behind the LGBTI community. DeSantis then decided that the Reedy Creek Improvement District should be addressed. This special municipality, which was controlled by Disney, gave the entertainment group the ability to organize issues such as police, fire, road maintenance and development plans for the area where the park is located. Disney World theme.

That special status disappeared, but shortly before that happened, Disney-appointed directors limited the ability of the DeSantis-loyal board to adjust things. Thus, the development and construction policy has been deposited with Disney almost forever. The new board overturned those decisions, but it’s still unclear if it can be done like that. DeSantis also threatened to build a prison at Disney World and transfer control of the Disney theme park roller coaster to the state of Florida. Other amusement parks should still be allowed to do this themselves.

DeSantis is considered an important candidate to run for President of the United States on behalf of Republicans. Officially, he has not yet announced that he wants to run for this position.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”