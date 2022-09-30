From September 19 to 26, the inhabitants of Wolphaartsdijk could vote for their favorite design for a new mural in the village. Last night, the village association announced the winning drawing. This design is due to appear on the wall of the Van der Baanstraat gymnasium in October.

The design is by artist Jan-Willem Hament. He drew three models from which the villagers could choose. A total of 284 votes were cast. The winning design received a convincing majority, with 164 votes. The other designs received 12 and 108 votes.

Volunteers wanted

The artist wants to start the mural in October, but it depends on the weather. Before the artist can start, the facade is prepared. Residents can sign up to help with the application of the undercoat to the facade by emailing [email protected]

See all the murals

The fresco project is a project of the Cultural Council of the municipality of Goes. The impressive works of art are now a familiar sight for locals and visitors to the commune of Goes. In total, 23 can already be admired in the town. on www.goesisgoes.nl/muralgoes locations of existing artwork can be found.