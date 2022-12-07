07 dec 2022 om 05:21Update: 3 uur geleden

The Democrats have strengthened their position in the US Senate. The Republicans could tie in number of Senate seats, but their candidate in the state of Georgia had to win. In a second round of voting, Republican Herschel Walker lost to Democrat Raphael Warnock overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The vote in Georgia was necessary because none of the candidates managed to secure the necessary majority of votes in the first round of elections last month.

Not all votes have been counted yet. But the difference is so big that Walker concedes his loss. “I’m not going to make excuses, we fought for this,” he told his followers.

Walker’s loss is seen as a blow to former President Donald Trump. He had insistently expressed his support for the former American football player. Republican candidates nominated by Trump also lost to Democrats in other states.

Democrats have the majority in the Senate

Thanks to Warnock’s victory, the Democrats now hold 51 of the 100 seats in the Senate, one of the two chambers of the American parliament in Washington. Republicans have 49 seats. Before the midterm elections, the distribution of seats was exactly the same: 50-50.

Democrats are no longer dependent on the casting vote of Vice President Kamala Harris in the event of a tie. This can still matter if a Democratic senator does not vote with the party. West Virginia state senator Joe Manchin, in particular, has done so regularly in recent years.

According to the non-profit organization OpenSecrets, the parties spent a total of $401 million (383 million euros) on the race between Warnock and Walker. That made racing in Georgia, a state of 10.8 million, the most expensive in the United States this year.

