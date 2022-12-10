Working in a close-knit group, team building, is on the agenda of most cycling teams during the winter months. This also applies to the Dutch team SD Worx. Where most teams paintball, go karting or play soccer, team manager Danny Stam’s team has opted for a very special way of teambuilding, all the way to the United States.

The women of SD Worx bikepacked through California. “We started at Morgan Hill, at the Specialized office, and went down the coast to Sunset Beach,” says Demi Vollering. BikeNews. “Our last campsite was near the SRAM office. A great way to visit our sponsors.’

Teammates angry with Voller

Where bikepacking is not at all new to Vollering, this is particularly proven by her PageInstagram, this was the case for many of his (future) teammates. For some, it was their first time camping. They weren’t looking forward to it, because they knew it wasn’t glamour would be”, explains the manager of SD Worx. “I tried to make it a little more comfortable by saying that we end up in very beautiful campsites.”

But nothing could be further from the truth, Vollering continues: “Camping sites in America are a bit different. The first time we arrived at the toilet block, some people got a little angry. Nonetheless, the trip produced some great images, as evidenced by the video Vollering posted on his social media.

SD Worx even stronger in 2023

In the new season, the women of SD Worx will be even more favorites in the races than in previous years. The team recently made headlines after burglary where several bikes were captured, much of the team managed to keep. Additionally, a few reinforcements have been added, of which sprinter Lorena Wiebes is the biggest name. Mischa Bredewold, Femke Markus (both from the Dutch Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Barbara Guarischi are also new to the team.