Defending champions USA meet Japan in World Baseball Classic final

The Japanese are the only team still undefeated in this tournament. In the semi-final against Mexico, however, things weren’t looking good for the Asians after six sets, who were leading 3-0 at the time. Thanks to a two-man Masataka Yoshida home run, Japan tied the game in the seventh inning. Mexico took another lead in the next set (5-4), but Munetaka Murakami beat Japan in the final in the ninth and final set. He pushed the ball high and far, allowing teammates Shohei Ohtani and Ukyo Shuto to reach home plate.