Defending champion Van de Ven enters the motocross world championship with a serious hangover | Sports in Zeeland

It was not at all the season opener that Nancy van de Ven was hoping for. The motocross star from Vlissingen, who clinched the world title last year, is far behind the competition after the first Grand Prix of the year.

The first round in Sardinia, where the first match of the World Cup took place, ended with a sof. Van de Ven looked like she was off to a good start, but she fell on the first corner. Her motorcycle suffered so much damage that she had to give up the fight moments later.

Sunday morning, in the second run, she recovered. The Vlissingen Yamaha rider got off to a good start and was in the lead for the opening laps. After Spaniard Daniella Guillen passed her, she had to battle compatriot Lotte van Drunen, who surprisingly won the first round on Saturday. Zealand won this battle, making them the second.

With 22 points, she is now eighth in the championship. Guillen is the early leader with 47 points, followed by Van Drunen (45) and New Zealander Courtney Duncan (38). Five other GPs will follow, including one in the Netherlands.