Want to win the brand new WRC Generations game?

It’s already time for the second draw of the December Prize Festival on Daily Nintendo. This week, WRC Generations appeared on the Nintendo Switch and Triple P and Nacon gave us the physical game twice!

All you have to do is answer the following question:In which of the available countries would you most like to race?“To help you on your way, we already have an overview of all countries. You find this one here. You can participate until December 8.

To respond, you need an account on our website. Do not have an account yet? Do it here free and easy! Also, keep an eye out for the website in December. The whole month is all about lots of cool giveaways!

The editorial team as well as the moderators of the Daily Nintendo website are not allowed to participate. The winner will be announced as soon as possible after the last day of participation. The results are not debatable. The winner will be contacted for the prize via email registered with the Daily Nintendo. This prize is sent by our partner Triple P Entertainment. They will receive the personal data necessary for this purpose. These are only used for sending the prize. Daily Nintendo and Triple P Entertainment are not obligated to provide a replacement prize if lost in the mail, for example.