De Jong is in talks with the boards of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Arnhem, Eindhoven, Groningen, Heerenveen and Enschede, seven possible host cities. Utrecht has already indicated that he will not be a candidate. “At the end of the day, we choose five Dutch cities and four are used by FIFA. The objective is to play the opening match in the Netherlands and also for Orange to play the three group matches in their own country” , said De Jong. “It is also important in the near future that we can show that we can generate income, for example with television money. We will also invest a lot of time and energy in this.”