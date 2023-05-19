Huibregtse said after the 3000 meters in a track race in Vlissingen that he had not been able to train enough at high speed. So it was good now.

Koen Steenblok ran the 800 meters pr in the U18 category in 2:02:04. Ivar Engels went with the U16s to the best time in the 800 meters in 2:06:56. His mother Anjolie Engels improved the Zeeuws V45 record from 2:21:63 to 2:20:05. The long-injured Patrick de Vos finished in 8:48:41. Bereket Petersen (8:59:17), Felien Wiebelink in the DU16 (2:19:95) and Jasper Zuidhof with 2:00:11 remained just above their best times.

The winner of the Kustloop in Vrouwenpolder, Okbazgi Kidane, set his best time of 48:55 over the 15 kilometers in Standaardbuiten. In Delft, Luuk Balkenende achieved his best time of 35:37 over the 10 kilometres.

