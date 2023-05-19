The next World Cup will be the first to take place in three different countries. Also, 48 teams are taking part for the first time, sixteen more than at previous World Cups. “The challenge is in the logistics,” Infantino admitted. “It’s a continent with three big countries. Given the distances, time zones and climatic differences – altitude in Mexico, sea level in other parts – it is important to create the best possible conditions for teams and the fans. Certainly not too much travel in the first round,” Infantino said.