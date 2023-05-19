Countries at 2026 World Cup divided into groups to limit travel
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Countries participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be split into regional groups in the group stage. In this way, the organization wishes to limit the number of trips as much as possible. So said FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a visit to Los Angeles, where he unveiled the official logo.
The next World Cup will be the first to take place in three different countries. Also, 48 teams are taking part for the first time, sixteen more than at previous World Cups. “The challenge is in the logistics,” Infantino admitted. “It’s a continent with three big countries. Given the distances, time zones and climatic differences – altitude in Mexico, sea level in other parts – it is important to create the best possible conditions for teams and the fans. Certainly not too much travel in the first round,” Infantino said.
The countries will therefore be divided into groups based on the lottery. They then play their group matches in a certain region. “In 2026 there will be travel and we will coordinate that as best we can,” the FIFA boss said. “It will be very different from the previous World Cup in Qatar. There, a player was already in bed an hour after the match.”
