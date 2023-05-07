The majority of viewers turn to the BBC channels, where around 15.5 million people follow the coronation. Some 3.6 million Britons watch on ITV and around 800,000 people tuned in to Sky News and Sky Showcase for the ceremony.

Britain’s Sunday papers open with large photos of Charles with the crown on his head. Several media call this moment the “crown of glory” of Charles, or “the crown of his work”. American newspapers describe the ceremony as a mixture of ancient customs and modern elements. The Washington Post describes the day as “medieval, modern and memorable”, The New York Times speaks of ‘an ancient ceremony with a modern twist’.