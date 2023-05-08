Coronation Charles attracts 20 million UK viewers

The majority of viewers turn to the BBC channels, where around 15.5 million people follow the coronation. Some 3.6 million Britons watch on ITV and around 800,000 people tuned in to Sky News and Sky Showcase for the ceremony. Britain’s Sunday papers open with large photos of Charles with the crown on his head. Several media call this moment the “crown of glory” of Charles, or “the crown of his work”. American newspapers describe the ceremony as a mixture of ancient customs and modern elements. The Washington Post describes the day as “medieval, modern and memorable”, The New York Times speaks of ‘an ancient ceremony with a modern twist’.

The German newspaper BILD focuses primarily on Prince Harry the day after the coronation and unleashes a body language expert on the prince, who is soon on a plane to return to the United States after the coronation. According to the newspaper, Harry feels uncomfortable and “needed a hug”. In 1953, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth attracted more attention. At the time, 27 million Britons joined in the ceremony and a further 11 million compatriots tuned in via the radio broadcast. The Queen’s funeral last September was seen even closer, as 29million people will be seated there.

Audience figures are for regular viewers only. People who follow the coronation online via YouTube, for example, are not included. Not all UK channels decide to broadcast the coronation live. The film is on Channel 4 on Saturday Johnny English strikes again see. It is seen by approximately 138,000 people. In the Netherlands, the coronation was broadcast live by NOS on NPO 1, with an average of 1.5 million viewers.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”