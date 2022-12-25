Commission: Trump must be prosecuted for crimes against the state – Joop

vdbemt

20 Dec. 2022 – 19:43

“Since the year Trump ran for office (2015!), the man has been under ongoing judicial investigation. Right.” Outrageous, isn’t it, to seek those edges or to cross them. Typically Trumpian to accuse the other side of what he himself constantly does. Trump has tried in all sorts of disreputable and exaggerated ways to continue his presidency. Among other things by pressuring the vice president (a Republican) and wanting him to announce that Trump had won and not Biden. He filed dozens of lawsuits in the states under the pretext: the result is wrong. He lost them all. Do you ever see pictures of the man? Do you think it’s okay that he still proclaims he’s won? Is it okay for him to scold? “other politicians who don’t like? Or you don’t believe these images either? Is it a double or what? His company was found guilty of tax evasion in early December. He had kept hundreds of confidential documents that he was supposed to hand in his resignation. The man is completely wrong. And you feel the need n to defend it.