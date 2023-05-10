Wed, May 10, 6:50 PM

News submitted



IJsselmuiden – It’s spring! Everything is wonderfully green and blooming again. Espace Libre is open, what should I do? On Friday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Cercle des femmes will be given by Sasja IJmker. On Tuesday afternoons from 2 to 3.30 p.m. and Thursday afternoons from 3.30 to 5 p.m., the Painting Workshop is open to all children. You can come and see if you like it in the studio and you can meet new friends.

The painting workshop opens on Saturdays, keep an eye on the facebook page of the Vrije Ruimte IJsselmuiden. For now the following dates are known; Saturday May 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday June 10 and June 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday July 1 and July 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. yourself in the studio under the direction of a visual artist.

Espace Libre is a place of sharing. Are you looking for a studio to work in, do you want to give a workshop, give a musical performance or do something else? Then contact the Vrije Ruimte, visit Zandbergstraat 2 in IJsselmuiden. De Vrije Ruimte is located at Cultuurbroedplaats Het Werk. Or call for more information and registration: 06-19736056.