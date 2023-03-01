About the chapter

China has reacted angrily to increasing restrictions on the use of TikTok in the US. According to a representative of China’s foreign ministry, the superpower is “fearful of the use of youth preferences” in the United States.

According to the department, “the US government is abusing the idea of ​​national security and state power to suppress companies from abroad”. British newspaper writes GuardianHe also notes that the home country of TikTok’s parent company, Bit Dance, has blocked Western platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for years.

Restrictions are also being gradually increased in Europe. After the European Commission last week, it was announced yesterday afternoon that TikTok will be banned for employees of the European Parliament, about 8000 civil servants. And in the US, a key vote has been postponed today on whether President Biden should be forced to ban TikTok outright, if deemed necessary.

