Chiefs, Eagles and Rihanna: Everything you need to know about the 57th Super Bowl | Other sports

America is once again under the spell of the Super Bowl. Next night (00:30 Dutch time) the biggest one-day sporting event in the world is scheduled. The 57th season finale of American football attracts hundreds of millions of eyes. That’s all you need to know.

The finalists

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will decide who can be called the best in the NFL (National Football League) for a year. The Chiefs have already won the Super Bowl twice. Fourth in the 1969 and 2019 seasons Tom’s town the final victory. The Eagles are aiming for their second overall victory. In the 2017 season, the team was absent The city of brotherly love the best in the United States. Both teams lost the final battle twice.



survey Which team will win the Super Bowl tonight? Kansas City Chiefs (52%)

Philadelphia Eagles (48%)

Location: State Farm Stadium

This year’s game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This stadium has a capacity of 63,400 seats. An average ticket to attend this match costs more than 8000 euros. The luxury lover can reserve a skybox for nearly four hundred euros. The cheapest ticket is close to 4000 euros.

Preparations at State Farm Stadium for the 57th Super Bowl. ©REUTERS



The stadium is home to the Arizona Cardinals. In 2015, the city also hosted the Super Bowl game. At the time, the New England Patriots won the trophy (28-24 against the Seattle Seahawks). Football is also played here occasionally: in 2019, the Haiti-Mexico match (0-1 after extra time), the semi-final of the Gold Cup, was played there. In the past there were also concerts by major artists such as The Rolling Stones, U2, Beyoncé and Coldplay and there was a lot of vaccination against Covid-19. The stadium’s opening ceremony in 2006 was attended by 120,000 spectators.

Fun Facts – 1 • Once before, teams from Kansas City and Philadelphia faced each other in a sports grand finale: the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Kansas City Royals after six games (4-2) in the 1980 World Series (MLB ).

• During the last edition of the Super Bowl, there were a total of 44 minutes of commercials on American television.

• It is expected that each spectator will spend approximately 80 euros on food, drinks or merchandise.

On the way to the final

The road to the final started five months ago. Regular season games were scheduled from September 8 to January 8. The 32 teams played seventeen matches. The finalists both have a win-loss record of 14-3. The league is divided into two leagues: the AFC (American Football Conference) and the NFC (National Football Conference). The top seven teams from both leagues qualified for the playoffs.

The Chiefs and Eagles finished top of their conference. As a result, both teams automatically qualified for the quarter-finals (division play-offs). Kansas City defeated Jacksonville 27-20 and Philadelphia eliminated the New York Giants (38-7).

In the semifinals (Championship), the Cincinnati Chiefs won 23-20, while the Eagles had no problem with San Francisco: 31-7.

Trophy

Tonight the players compete for the Vincent Lombardi Trophy. The trophy is silver soccer on a support of the same color. The cup is named after Vince Lombardi (1913-1970), who as a coach won the first two editions (1966 and 1967) of the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

Unlike many other awards, the Lombardi Trophy is not a challenge trophy. The winner will therefore be able to place it definitively in the prize cabinet. Until 1996, the cup was installed in the champion’s locker room. Since 1996, the owner of the best team receives the trophy on the field. Clark Hunt (Kansas) or Jeffrey Lurie (Philadelphia) will be the lucky ones this year.

Fun Facts – 2 • Only 42% of all viewers think the game itself is the most important. Nineteen percent choose the commercials and eighteen percent watch the halftime show.

• Americans are legally betting more than a billion euros on the game. According to the betting shops, Philadelphia is the favourite.

• Except for the same win-loss ratio, the Eagles and Chiefs have scored exactly the same number of points this season: 546.

Halftime show

This year’s always-spectacular event features Rihanna as the featured performer. The nine-time Grammy winner from Barbados makes his Super Bowl debut. Her last album was released in 2016. In recent years, she has mainly been involved in entrepreneurship and in 2022 became a mother of a son. Rihanna’s net worth is estimated at $1.3 billion.

Before the game, an outside guest traditionally sings the US national anthem. This year, the honor goes to singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton (44).

advertising

Viewers at home see several new ads from major companies around the game. A thirty-second ad will cost over 6.5 million euros this year. Businesses can also choose to pay per second. In this case, the costs are more than 230,000 euros per second. So marketers need to have a good plan to get the money back.

See the 2019 Super Bowl commercials below

Advertising costs are Fox, a power in the American media landscape. Fox is streaming the game in America. The last time the channel did this (2020), revenues were between 500 and 600 million euros.

Quarterbacks

The quarterback position is the most important position in American football. In the game, a quarterback takes the position directly behind center, in the middle of the offensive line. Normally, the quarterback is the point guard and leader of the offensive team. He transmits signals and attack strategies to his teammates.

With the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes (27) is the offensive leader. All his professional career, he is under contract in Kansas. With this team, he won the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and was also the ‘MVP’ (Most Valuable Player) in this game. This season, the American finished eighth in the ‘NFL Top 100’. Tonight he tries again to be of great value.

Patrick Mahomes (l) hugs his teammate after the Super Bowl victory. ©AFP



Jalen Hurts (24) does the honors as “QB” with the Eagles. Hurts, like Mahomes, has been under contract with the same club for his entire professional career. Tonight he plays his first Super Bowl game. The American has a shot at winning the ‘NFL Most Valuable Player’ award. The shortlist consists of four other players, including contender Patrick Mahomes.

Quarterbacks make history For the first time in Super Bowl history, both starting quarterbacks are African American. Doug Williams (67) was the first Super Bowl tying black quarterback. He won the event with the Washington Redskins (against the Denver Broncos 42-10) in 1988. Williams felt a lot of emotions when Kansas City and Philadelphia reached the final: ,,When the ball crossed the amounts shivers ran through my body. No tears rolled down my cheek, but my eyes were very moist.

Prize money

A check for nearly 150,000 euros is offered to each player in the event of victory. Losers get just over half of the winners. So they don’t go home empty-handed.

Tom Brady

The Super Bowl record holder is not on the field this edition. Quarterback Tom Brady (45) and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers team immediately lost in the playoffs. After this loss, TB12 announced their retirement. He did so last year, but then reversed his decision a month later. Brady says it’s final now, but the New England Patriots want to offer him one last contract.

Philadelphia Eagles mascot and fans ©REUTERS

