Check the program and results of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup | NOW

The Women’s Volleyball World Cup will take place for the first time in the Netherlands from September 23 to October 15. An overview of the program, results and possible route that the Avital Selinger team awaits.

Group stage

In Group A, the Netherlands will meet Italy, number six in the world rankings and losing finalists of the World Cup in 2018. The Netherlands are currently world number ten.

On paper, Belgium (13), Puerto Rico (17), Cameroon (20) and Kenya (27) are the worst opponents in the group. The top four countries in each group qualify for the second group stage. The Netherlands play all group matches at the GelreDome in Arnhem.

friday september 23

8 p.m.: the Netherlands-Kenya 3-0

Sunday September 25

4.00 p.m.: the Netherlands-Cameroon 3-0

Wednesday, September 28

8 p.m.: the Netherlands-Porto Rico

friday september 30

8 p.m.: the Netherlands-Belgium

Sunday October 2

4.00 p.m.: the Netherlands-Italy

Group A classification: 1. Netherlands 2-6 (+6)

2. Belgium 2-6 (+6)

3. Italy 1-3 (+3)

4. Puerto Rico 1-0 (-3)

5. Kenya 2-0 (-6)

6. Cameroon 2-0 (-6)

Other groups

In Group C, the volleyball superpowers United States (reigning Olympic champion) and Serbia (reigning world champion) are tied. In Group B, Turkey, Poland and the Dominican Republic are the big favorites for a place in the second group stage. In the last group, the main Asian countries, China and Japan, are placed under the leader of the group, Brazil. It is also striking that three South American countries play in Group D. The group stage matches are played in the Netherlands and Poland.

Group B Poland

Croatia

Thailand

Turkey

South Korea

Dominican Republic

Group C UNITED STATES

Kazakhstan

Germany

Bulgaria

Canada

Serbia

Group D Brazil

Czech Republic

China

Argentina

Japan

Colombia

Second group stage and knockout stage

The sixteen countries that advance to the second group stage will be split into two groups of eight. The Dutch volleyball players will play in Rotterdam from October 4 to 9 – if they continue. The other eight teams play in Gdansk, Poland. In the second group stage, the top four countries from each group again qualify for the knockout stage.

In this knockout phase, there are therefore eight teams that will play a quarter-final. Two quarter-finals will be played in Omnisport in Apeldoorn. The other two quarter-finals will take place in Gliwice, Poland.

The final phase

For the four remaining title contenders, the World Cup finals kick off on Thursday, October 13 with the semi-finals. The final will take place on Saturday 15 October in Apeldoorn. The B-final bronze medal will take place at the same venue.

Thursday, October 13: Semi-finals

Saturday October 15: Final

Dutch team selection

Game dealers : Britt Bongaerts and Laura Dijkema

: Britt Bongaerts and Laura Dijkema Diagonals : Celeste Plak and Elles Dambrink

: Celeste Plak and Elles Dambrink Compass/runners : Anne Buijs, Nika Daalderop, Fleur Savelkoel, Marrit Jasper and Jolien Knollema

: Anne Buijs, Nika Daalderop, Fleur Savelkoel, Marrit Jasper and Jolien Knollema Average forwards : Juliet Lohuis, Eline Timmerman and Tessa Polder

: Juliet Lohuis, Eline Timmerman and Tessa Polder Liberos: Myrthe Schoot and Florien Reesink

Savel Koel, Reesink, Knollema, Dambrink, Timmerman and Daalderop make their World Cup debuts. Daalderop was already selected for the 2018 World Cup but missed this tournament due to a shin injury.