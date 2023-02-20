Cate Blanchett winner of the Bafta award for best actress – That’s Gaming

102

The 76th British Academy Film Awards were presented on February 19 at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Cate Blanchett received the Bafta Award for Best Actress for her role in TÁR.

TÁR was nominated for 6 Oscars®, including Best Picture, Best Direction and Best Actress for Cate Blanchett. The film received a total of over 200 nominations for various film awards and has since won over 50 of those awards, including a Golden Globe, a Gotham Award, two Critics Choice Awards and two NYFCC Awards.

The film can be seen in the Netherlands from March 2, but in October last year psychological drama TÁR, director Todd Field’s first film in 15 years, was released in the United States. The film received excellent reviews there, and Cate Blanchett received rave reviews for her role as bandleader/composer Lydia Tár. Here is a selection of positive reviews:

rotten tomatoes – 91%

The Guardian – ★★★★★

Screen rant – ★★★★1/2

Set in the international world of classical music, TÁR revolves around Lydia Tár, considered by many to be one of the greatest living composers/conductors and the first-ever female conductor of a major German orchestra.

TÁR was produced, written and directed by Todd Field, with Cate Blanchett as eminent musician Lydia Tár. The film explores the impact, permanence and changing nature of power in our modern world.

