Care in the spotlight: AZ Sint-Jan welcomes new doctors for urology and back and neck surgery

AZ Sint-Jan from Bruges has recently hired two new doctors. Dr. Pieter D’hulst graduated from KU Leuven and during his specialization in urology worked in various hospitals in Belgium, including AZ Delta Roeselare, AZ Damiaan Ostend, AZ Sint-Lucas Gent and UZ Leuven. After his certification as a urologist, he continued his training in complex lithiasis pathology, endoscopic laser treatment and reconstructive urology at Auckland Hospital in New Zealand. He is also a member of several associations, including the Belgian Association of Urology (BVU) and the European Association of Urology (EAU). Since July 2022, he is also admitted to the UAE Section of Genito-Urinary Reconstructive Surgeons (ESGURS), a European working group focused on reconstructive urology.

Dr. Michiel Vande Kerckhove obtained his medical degree at the University of Ghent and specialized in orthopedic surgery and traumatology at the University Hospital of Aachen in Germany. During his fellowships, he specialized in back and neck surgery with various experts. He then worked for two years as a staff member for back and neck surgery at UZ Gent.

Dr. Pieter D’hulst at the Bruges Urology Association focuses on functional urology, urogynecology, andrology, endoscopic laser treatment and complex lithiasis pathology. He works at the Sint-Jan campus, at AZ Sint-Lucas Bruges and at the North-West Flanders Urological Center in Bruges.

Dr. Within the association, Michiel Vande Kerckhove, in collaboration with Dr Davy Hoste and Prof. Dr. Frank Plasschaert, focuses on the entire spectrum of back and neck disorders. He works as a back and neck surgeon at Orthoclinic Bruges, Sint-Jan campus of AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende AV and AZ Sint-Lucas Brugge. He also participates in general trauma care.

With the arrival of these two new doctors, AZ Sint-Jan in Bruges is strengthening its expertise in the field of urology and back and neck surgery.