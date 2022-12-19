Former US President Donald Trump is to be prosecuted for his role in the storming of the Capitol building in Washington early last year by his supporters. This is the opinion of a committee of the House of Representatives, one of the two chambers of the American parliament.

The committee recommends that the judiciary bring criminal charges against Trump. This is the first time Parliament has done such a thing, US media report.

The special commission, which spent months investigating the Capitol attack, accuses the former Republican president of conspiracy and contributing to an insurrection, among other things. The allegation could become an obstacle to Trump’s pursuit of the presidency, as the constitution prohibits insurgents from holding government office.

Vice President Liz Cheney, herself a Republican, called Trump “unfit for any office.”

The Capitol was stormed on January 6, 2021 by supporters of former President Trump, who had lost the election two months earlier. He had called on his supporters to oppose the result, which was later ratified by parliament. Several people were killed in the unprecedented stampede, which is seen as an attack on democracy.

The commission also calls for the prosecution of some of Trump’s confidants.

