The man accused of killing seven people at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, California has gone mad after his boss ordered him to pay $100 for repairs. This can be seen from the first interrogations, according to American media.

Chunli Zhao, 66, came to talk to his supervisor last Monday about a damaged forklift repair bill he had to pay. Zhao, enraged, insisted that it was not him, but a colleague who was responsible for the collision with a bulldozer. Nevertheless, the supervisor insisted that he pay the $100, after which Zhao shot his boss.

According to police, Zhao shot a total of five nursery workers, only one of whom survived the attack. He then drove to a nearby former employer where he shot three other former colleagues.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe confirmed to the Bay Area News Group on Friday that Zhao allegedly acted out of anger. Zhao told KNTV-TV on Thursday that he was bullied into working long hours at mushroom farms and his complaints were routinely ignored.

Chunli Zhao in San Mateo Court in Redwood City, California. ©AFP

