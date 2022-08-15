Button doesn’t want to lose Spa: ‘So I’m really upset’

The Belgian Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for the end of this month. The race on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit is considered one of the highlights of the calendar. The Spa circuit is considered one of the most beautiful courses in the world, yet the Grand Prix is ​​under pressure.

Due to the growing popularity of Formula 1, interest in hosting a Grand Prix has also increased. Next season the sport will move to Las Vegas and Qatar, at the expense of a number of other races. The Grand Prix of France and Belgium seem to be the children of the poster. Even the legendary Monaco Grand Prix is ​​under pressure.

upset

Above all, the probable disappearance of Spa does not please many drivers and connoisseurs. One-time world champion Jenson Button is also not behind this plan. In the WTF1 podcast, Button says: “If Spa is missing, I’m really upset. Monaco is a bit different because there’s a lot going on behind the scenes. But if you remove Spa, there are other reasons, that’s not “It’s one of the best circuits in the world. The racing is always good, the drivers love it and the teams love to come.”

city ​​centers

Button, however, wants to remain cautious. The Brit also knows that the sport is becoming increasingly popular in the United States. Button knows the sport’s elite react to this, but is careful to ensure a good mix: “I like the mix of street circuits and old-school tracks. But you can’t just go to the city centers because of the location, the track and the country itself. It’s important because that way you build a fanbase. A fun race with lots of fights to watch on TV is also important.”