But what will Matthijs van Nieuwkerk’s new program be?

There is also good news. Matthijs van Nieuwkerk, who was very often on TV, then suddenly not anymore, will (probably) back on tv. But with what program?

On your knees, damn it! (EO)

Personality show in which Matthijs van Nieuwkerk harasses praying people. As they try to get closer to their Savior, Van Nieuwkerk bursts in with all sorts of funny, moving and/or controversial fragments from plays by Theo Maassen.

It’s Mr van Nieuwkerk! (possessing)

Personality show in which Matthijs van Nieuwkerk asks budding musicians and other artists if they even know who he is.

Medicine against fear and ugliness (BNNVARA/ Frans Klein Productions)

Personality show in which Matthijs van Nieuwkerk, accompanied by a table gentleman or lady (think Özcan Akyol), discusses current affairs and the world of art and culture with a mix of guests .

This mirror stays in my room (Omroep MAX)

Personality show in which Matthijs van Nieuwkerk interviews himself in front of the mirror for fifty minutes.

Eternal Wrath (VPRO)

A personality show in which Matthijs van Nieuwkerk has penetrating conversations with sometimes angry people for six episodes.

Champions League (SBS 6)

Personality show in which Matthijs van Nieuwkerk talks about football, annoyingly interrupted by live footage from Real Madrid, Manchester City and Feyenoord’s Champions League matches, among others.

Otherwise, namely…

It will still be something with Leo Blokmans.