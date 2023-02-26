bright star and dark galaxy

If astronomers want to study the dwarf galaxy PGC 39058, they’re out of luck. A bright star hovers between this dwarf galaxy and Earth, preventing us from getting a clear view of the galaxy.

It is a beautiful example of seeing the depth in the universe. The star is just over 1,000 light-years from Earth, while you have to travel 14 million light-years to arrive in the dwarf galaxy. The star is therefore more than a thousand times closer to Earth than the millions of stars in PGC 39058. It is a great achievement for the Hubble telescope that the two objects were captured in a single image. Another highlight of this image is that even individual stars in the distant dwarf galaxy can be made out.

To the eyes of the Hubble Telescope, the foreground star appears to be a bright star, but in reality it’s not that bad. The star in question – HD 106381 – has a magnitude of 6.78 and can only be spotted with binoculars. If you want to observe this star, take a look at the constellation of the Dragon.

If you look closely, you’ll see many more galaxies in this special Hubble photo. These galaxies are much further away than the dwarf galaxy PGC 39058.

