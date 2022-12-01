parison (picture 1) of the brand Resident from New Zealand is a special luminaire made of a mixture of hand-blown clear and black glass. The color gradually changes from opal to transparent and the characteristic shape of the lamp is created in the traditional glass blowing process. A high quality LED lamp provides a warm glow.

Illan of Map of Luce (photo 2) stands for technical innovation and durability. The pendant lamp consists of a very light housing made of extremely thin, flexible and laser-cut plywood. Once hung, Illan takes on a characteristic shape. The unique grain pattern of the wood contributes to the natural look. The LED element provides a comfortable and diffused light.

Point of Lumina (photo 3 designed by Foster + Partners) is a hanging lamp that consists of two parallel discs where the small disc contains powerful LEDs that reflect on the large disc. Innovative heat pipe technology is used to regulate the heat. When lit, the Dot is a thin, lightweight disc that appears to float in mid-air.

The Clear light collection of dutch light (photo 4) consists of three elegant shapes in mouth-blown glass from the Czech Republic with an innovative LED module. Thanks to a clever pulley system, the position of the LED module in the glass shade can be moved. This makes it possible to create different lighting effects. The LED module provides warm white light. Behind the sandblasted surface of the glass, the light becomes soft and diffused for a more intimate atmosphere.

