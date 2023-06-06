Brazil wants to stop illegal deforestation in the Amazon by 2030 | Abroad

05 jun 2023 om 23:43Update: 3 uur geleden

The Brazilian government has unveiled a plan to end illegal deforestation in the Amazon by 2030. The crimes must be detected and the government will make sustainable investments.

The plan states, among other things, that intelligence and satellite imagery should be used to detect crimes. For example, banks can indicate payments for the purchase of equipment such as forestry chainsaws or excavators.

The government of new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also wants to set up a labeling system for legal rainforest products. It is unclear what this system should look like. Several departments need to start reconnoitering together in order to detect and prevent environmental crimes.

Forests in poor condition must be restored, the plan says. The original plants and trees of the rainforest must grow by investing in nature conservation and sustainable forest management. Lula da Silva has made climate protection one of his priorities.