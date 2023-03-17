Bizarre role for Matthew McConaughey in new Netflix series

The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ actor has to see if he can outdo Austin Butler in the role.

The animated series has been ordered by Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix, with whom distribution is also complete immediately. The series, previously titled King Officer Wear is a comedic variation on the life of the pop star, who becomes a secret agent instead of a world famous singer.

The story comes from the pen of Archerwriter Mike Arnold, who also acts as showrunner at the same time. Titmouse Inc., which was also responsible for Star Trek: Lower Decks And The Legend of Vox Machinaprovides the animation.

Where is the series going Officer Elvis about?

In the plot of the Netflix series, the pop icon sporadically swaps his white jumpsuit for a jetpack and battles dark forces in the United States. At the same time, he has another great responsibility: to be the king of rock and roll.

Watch the teaser below to find out if Matthew McConaughey can match Austin Butler. Officer Elvis is slated to hit Netflix in March.