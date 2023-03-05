Biden’s first opponent for the US presidency launches his campaign | Abroad

The first Democratic candidate to run for office against current President Joe Biden in 2024 kicked off her campaign in Washington DC on Saturday. This is the second time Marianne Williamson, 70, a popular author of self-help books, has run for president.

In 2020, Williamson quickly had to throw in the towel, as she failed to convince too few voters with her leftist dreams. That didn’t stop her from trying again this year. “There have been crazier candidates who have run for president,” she said, referring to the year Donald Trump was elected president.

“I’m not showing up again just to be a talking point,” Williamson said. “I am running for president to end the current political system which has been corrupted by big business. I hope for a fresh start.”

few candidates

Experts say Williamson has a good chance this time around because there aren’t many Democrats who want to take on Biden. The vast majority of the Democratic establishment has aligned itself with current President Biden, who, despite his 80s, does not consider himself too old for a second term.

Williamson said, “I feel like my 40 years of experience helping people gives me a unique perspective on what it takes to restore America. We need politicians who not only address the symptoms but also the cause. One person cannot solve all the problems, not even a president. But a president who tells it like it is could do a lot of good,” she said, calling on her audience to join her campaign.

Our job is to create a vision of justice and love so strong that it will overcome the forces of hate, injustice and fear.