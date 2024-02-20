Biden to push for temporary cease-fire in Israel at UN Security Council

The Biden administration is set to present a proposal to the U.N. Security Council for a temporary cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, aiming to prevent further escalation in the Gaza Strip. The proposal, expected to be brought forward as early as Tuesday, includes a call for Israel to refrain from entering Rafah, a key area in the conflict.

However, critics, including a former NSC official and Israeli political figures, have raised concerns about the proposed resolution. They argue that a cease-fire could benefit Hamas and put civilians at risk. Despite this, President Biden has maintained his opposition to an Israeli ground invasion into Rafah and has been calling for a temporary halt to the violence to aid in ongoing hostage negotiations.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has stated that Israel will make the decision on whether to invade Rafah independently, disregarding international pressure. The U.S. State Department has stressed the need for a credible plan to protect civilians in Rafah before any military action is taken.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for pressure to be placed on Qatar to influence Hamas to release hostages in Rafah. Experts believe that gaining control of Rafah is crucial in limiting the conflict in Gaza and preventing further attacks on civilian areas.

Critics have questioned the Biden administration’s handling of the conflict, suggesting that political motivations, such as appealing to American-Muslim voters in key swing states, may influence the approach. As the situation continues to unfold, all eyes are on the U.N. Security Council and the decisions that will shape the future of the region.

