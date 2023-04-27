Biden confirms his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election

Current US President Joe Biden will participate in the 2024 presidential election. He confirms this in a Tuesday video message. In the video, he calls the upcoming elections a “struggle for democracy and personal freedom.”

Biden, 80, is already the oldest president in US history. Recent polls show about a quarter of Democrats are confident in his candidacy, with the rest preferring a younger president. If Biden is re-elected and fulfills his term, he will remain president until he turns 86.

Biden’s candidacy boosts the chances of a resumption of the 2020 election campaign, when he ran against incumbent President Donald Trump. The Republican announced six months ago that he would run again for a White House seat. Biden is 82 on the day of the eventual swearing-in, Trump 78.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we were fighting for the soul of America. We still are,” Biden said in the video. He also referenced to a dispute with Trump by showing footage of the Capitol storming.

Whether this is another battle between Biden and Trump will be seen in the primaries among Democrats and Republicans alike. They are from February to June next year. The presidential election is November 5, 2024.