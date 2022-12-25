Bethesda brings three future games exclusively to Xbox and PC | News

Microsoft released a 37-page written response given that the US Federal Trade Commission cleared Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard wants to block a lawsuit.

The sixth page of this answer reports that Bethesda, which was acquired by Microsoft last year, has three games in development that will release exclusively on Xbox and PC consoles. A black bar has been placed on the names of these games, so the public cannot see which games are involved.

It is clear that Bethesda will release Starfield and Redfall in 2023 and these games will only appear on PC and Xbox. This has been known for a while, so it’s unlikely that these games were mentioned in the commentary – after all, they don’t need to be censored due to the information available.

Two other Bethesda games are known to be in development: The Elder Scrolls 6 and an as yet untitled Indiana Jones game. However, the platforms on which these games will appear have not yet been announced. These games may be mentioned in Microsoft’s response, along with a third unknown game. Anyway, the three games could be played “alone or in small groups”.

“Xbox has continued to release new updates for existing ZeniMax games such as Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as these games are designed to be played together by many players across all platforms. ” The company thus draws a comparison with Call of Duty, a game that is mainly played in multiplayer and that Microsoft wants to continue releasing on PlayStation and possibly also on Nintendo’s console.

In response, Microsoft is insisting that they honor existing agreements – for example, after the Bethesda takeover, the games Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo were temporarily released exclusively on PlayStation, as agreed. The company is also reporting again that the primary reason for the acquisition is Candy Crush developer King, who is also part of Activision Blizzard. It is also reported that Xbox is lagging PlayStation and Nintendo and offering fewer exclusive games.