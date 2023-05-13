Bennie Jolink fiercely against the Farmers Defense Force: “It only works against farmers” | interior

Bennie Jolink (76) is fiercely opposed to the Farmers Defense Force (FDF) and the militant actions of the peasant organization. The singer of the rock band Achterhoek Normal pleads for a good conversation to solve the nitrogen problem.

On the difficult road to an agricultural agreement, Agriculture Minister Piet Adema talks to nature and environment organisations, provinces and farmers’ organisations. Roy Meijer, foreman of young farmers, was also one of the most important interlocutors, much to the chagrin of the Farmers Defense Force (FDF). Because whoever joins the minister in 2023 will be looked down upon by part of the farmers’ constituency.



Quote It’s time for farmers to pull their heels out of the sand Bennie Jolink, lead singer of the Achterhoek farmers’ rock band Normal

“Scandalous!” Says Bennie Jolink in his column in Gelderland. “And I have had this in my heart for a long time: I am against the FDF and the methods they use. All these demonstrations where half the country is razed to the ground, things thrown on the highways or set on fire. It only works against the farmers. FDF thus loses the benevolence of the populations towards the farmers. This does not lead us anywhere. It also distracts the attention from the actual discussion, which should focus on the search for a solution. This is only possible if you start a conversation together.

Emotions of current farmers

Jolink emphasizes in his column that he really enjoys life on the farm. “In this sense, I fully understand the emotions of today’s farmers. Their existence is under attack, farms that have been in the family for decades are suddenly threatened. I find this to be the hardest topic for me and most constituents to write about, but it’s time for farmers to pull their heels out of the sand. Because yes, there is a nitrogen problem. And yes, this needs to be resolved.

The popular Normal singer gives his political opinion more often. For example, he recently rewrote the text of the forty-year-old hit Normal The farmer is Trump, to remove Europe’s criticism of the song. The farmer is Trump was released in 1983 and peaked at No. 14 in the Top 40. Jolink already expected that not all farmers would be happy with this, but “I don’t get wet with the fans,” the rocker said.

