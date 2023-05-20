“I’m happy that there is a solution,” said Hanne Desmet, Olympic bronze medalist last year in the 1,000 meters, against Sporza. “He had been looking for some time that we couldn’t stay in the Netherlands long term, so I’m glad it’s plan B. Plus, I think it’s also positive that we’re going to try. feel good and we can focus on the Games next year. Fortunately, I already know Salt Lake City in the United States well. It also helps that my friend Joey Mantia trains there. The facilities are great. .”