Belgian cats lose to China and finish third in their group

The Cats thus finish third in their group, but have been guaranteed a ticket to the quarter-finals for some time.

World number five Belgium, who had to do without calf injury Emma Meesseman, faced the bottom two places in the Chinese standings for second place in the group and an easier draw for the quarter-finals on the paper.

In a tied match at the Olympic Park Sports Center under the watchful eye of Wout van Aert and others, China led 17-14 after the first quarter. At halftime, it was 35-28 for the Chinese, China was also leading after the third quarter (54-45). In the final quarter, the Cats’ spring was shattered, they only scored ten points and ultimately lost with heavy final numbers of 81-55. Among the Belgians, Kyara Linskens (14 points) was the best in shooting, Julie Vanloo managed 13 points.

Earlier in this World Cup, the Belgians lost in their opening Group A match against the United States (87-72), but then won against South Korea (84-61), Puerto Rico ( 68-65) and Bosnia (85-65.55). They finished third in their group, after group winners USA and China. Thursday, they will face in the quarter-finals the number one or the number two of group B. Who will be chosen on Tuesday afternoon (3:00 p.m. Belgian time) after drawing lots. Going into the final day, Canada leads Group B ahead of France, Australia and Serbia.

For the Cats, this is their second consecutive World Cup. Four years ago they finished a fine fourth in Tenerife, Spain.