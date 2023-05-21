Bassiehof – A sad picture

It is clear that no one, with the exception of Mark Rutte and Sigrid Kaag, believed in the promised “acceleration” of the nitrogen file that we received at the end of March. was predicted. The events that took place last week on the Ockenburgh estate are good proof of this. After a day and a night of negotiations, it became clear that there was no agricultural agreement at the moment. The case will continue next month.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Piet Adema (CU) has written to the House of Representatives that there are now figures on the table which can be viewed by Wageningen University, the Dutch Agency for environmental assessment and the Louis Bolk Institute (WHO?) . No acceleration, but deceleration.

Farmers and the LTO negotiator in particular currently have the wind in their favour. Reason why foreman Sjaak van der Tak (CDA) armored tweets if this can send. The challenge is clear: he wants to make the most of it. The Rotterdam resident knows that time is on his side. “Like I told you so many times before / You’ll be back, babysang a group of beatniks a little over 60 years ago Already.

Also Wopke Hoekstra knows Father Time from his side; As promised, the Christian Democrats will not break the coalition agreement on the 2030 nitrogen target until the new provincial councils are in place and a farm deal is reached. This means that CDA and LTO have the cabinet on hold for the time being: if the government does not meet with the farmers, Hoekstra can always disconnect the cabinet. A pleasant position because in this case the adage that breaks pays does not apply. Farmers, citizens and builders are now done with the nitrogen clamp that has gripped the country. Whoever puts an end to it will undoubtedly be able to count on the favor of the elector.

The one also lying with his back to the mat is Mark Rutte. The flippant I-just-got-to-be-nearby attitude and shitty old Saab (favor, a CD player!) couldn’t hide the fact that the Prime Minister’s magic crumbled even more . When the Prime Minister is flown in at night, he is head sickness. Then you have to go home with a little more than the delay that has now been reached. The only thing Rutte succeeded in that night was to prevent the consultations on the agricultural agreement from failing prematurely and with them his cabinet. And then he had to leave because with Sigrid Kaag at the Bilderberg conference in Lisbon.

A sad picture that – just like this ladder fried avocado – The sticks.