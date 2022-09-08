Barendrechts Dagblad | Foundation gets room to hunt Van Lienden’s millions

The public prosecutor closes the criminal investigation into the Auxiliary Forces Alliance foundation. The new board of directors of the foundation is therefore free to prepare a claim of millions against the ex-administrators Sywert van Lienden, Bernd Damme and Camille van Gestel, who themselves remain suspects. This is reported by the Volkskrant.

The abandonment of the criminal investigation is linked to the decision of the Amsterdam court in July to dismiss Van Lienden and Damme as directors of the auxiliary troops. The new director of the foundation, lawyer Wouter Jongepier, has been instructed by the court to see if the millions collected by Van Lienden and associates can be recovered. Because of the dismissal, Jongepier now has a free hand to prepare such a million dollar claim.

According to the prosecution, due to the departure of Van Lienden and Damme from the foundation – Van Gestel himself resigned earlier – there is no longer a “social necessity” to continue the criminal investigation into the organization at non-profit. The prosecution also points out that the new council has announced that it will “clean up”.

By: ANP | Photo: ANP

