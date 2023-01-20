Bad Adema evaluation: farmers are allowed to fertilize less land

Adema returned urgently from Berlin today because the European Commission believes that the Netherlands is not doing enough to improve water quality this year. The cabinet discussed the issue today.

Estimation error

The result is that from March 1, farmers will have to build buffer strips near ditches and canals where manure cannot be applied. In December, Adema indicated that this should not be done before next year.

Adema now claims that the exception authorized by the Netherlands was “an error in judgement”. This is a major setback for farmers. They have a lower yield due to less fertilization. In addition, they must dispose of the manure they are no longer allowed to use. It also means higher costs.