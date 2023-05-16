Good news for people who haven’t been to the cinema Avatar: The Way of the Water look. Because soon you’ll just be able to watch the movie at home in your own seat. The second movie of the avatarThe series can be found on the Disney+ streaming service from next month.

appeared a few months ago Avatar: The Way of the Water in the hallways. The film became a huge hit and became the third highest grossing film of all time with a box office of $2.32 billion. Predecessor only avatar ($2.9 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.8 billion) are doing better. And you will soon be able to find this film on Disney+.

Avatar: The Way of the Water

From Wednesday June 7, 2023, you can watch the entire 3h16 of the film on Disney+ Avatar: The Way of Water. In the United States, this film will also be available on the Max streaming service (until recently called HBO Max) from the same day.

Director James Cameron has already confirmed that at least three more films will follow in the avatarseries. The next one is scheduled for December 2024. This film was shot at the same time as Avatar: The Way of Water. And part of the fourth film would also have been shot.

Watch the new video showing Disney+ the arrival of Avatar: The Way of the Water announcement:

Avatar: The Way of the Water will be available on Disney+ from Wednesday, June 7.