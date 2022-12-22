Avatar sequel crashes movie projectors – KIJK Magazine

disney Avatar: The Way of the Water created this month. But not all theaters can handle the film’s high frame rate.

The highly anticipated James Camerons sequel avatar debuted about two weeks ago on more than 12,000 screens in the United States and Canada and 40,000 worldwide. The epic sci-fi movie is well received and millions are already pouring in. (Although Cameron still has a long way to go considering the movie needs to make $2 billion to be profitable.)

As avatar the sequel is known for its advanced visual effects. But not every cinema can handle this innovative technology. For example, several theaters in Japan have reported experiencing technical issues with the film’s frame rate. It’s twice as high as normal, causing some movie projectors to go wild, reports Bloomberg.

High frame rate per second

Avatar: The Way of the Water uses high frame rate (high frame rate) to get its beautiful images. The higher the frame rate, the smoother the movements. Additionally, it removes the motion blur. In 2011, Cameron said he was planning the sequels to avatar filming at a higher frame rate “to add a heightened sense of reality”.

High frame rate uses 48 frames per second (fps), which is double the standard 24 fps typically used in modern movies. In avatar only the action scenes are displayed in 48 fps, the rest of the film runs in 24 fps.

However, a 48fps frame rate is a relatively new technology that most movie theaters don’t support. This requires the latest projectors or upgrades to existing projectors. It is therefore not surprising that problems have arisen in Japanese cinemas. Some cinema chains had to avatarfire the fans and get their money back because they couldn’t play the movie. A cinema in central Japan had to reduce the frame rate from 48 to 24 fps halfway through the movie to make the viewing experience smoother.

Sources: Bloomberg, Engadget