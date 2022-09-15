ATP tennis organization praises ‘role model’ Federer

“Roger’s impact on tennis and the legacy he has built cannot be underestimated. In his 24 years as a tennis professional, Roger has introduced the sport to millions of fans, ushering in a new era of incredible growth and increasing the popularity of tennis. Few athletes have had such an impact.”

The president of the ATP, the men’s tennis organization, describes the twenty-time Grand Slam champion as “greatness on the track” and “an inspiration to many”. Gaudenzi also praises Federer’s appearance and attitude. “He is and remains a role model and an ambassador for tennis.”

ATP Records

Federer has several records to his name. At the beginning of 2018, for example, he became the oldest world number 1 at the ATP tournament in Rotterdam at the age of 36. Federer is also the tennis player who has topped the world rankings for the most consecutive weeks (237). With eight titles, he is the Wimbledon record champion and he has also won the most ATP Finals (six times).

With 103 titles on the ATP circuit, the Swiss only has Jimmy Connors (109) ahead of him. This also applies to the number of games won. Federer won 1251, the American 1274. The Swiss lost 275 games. It is striking that he never gave up during a match.