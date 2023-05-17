17 mei 2023 om 21:54Update: 3 uur geleden

Severe flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy has already killed at least nine people. 13,000 people have been brought to safety and more evacuations will follow.

Of the nine dead, three died in Forlì, one in the Ravenna area, one near Bologna and four others in Cesena.

What does the Italian newspaper write The Republic. The provinces of Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and Bologna were the hardest hit.

According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera the number of casualties and missing persons is increasing rapidly and it is difficult for rescuers to reach the affected areas.

The inhabitants of Cesena, Forlì and Bologna, among other places, are invited to climb on the roofs or to the top floor of their house in order to be brought to safety by helicopter.

23 rivers are said to be flooded already, in addition to 20 other rivers that are about to burst their banks. There would also have been 250 landslides. In 24 hours, 130 millimeters of rain fell. Heavy rains are still expected in the hardest hit regions of northern Italy in the coming days.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed support for those affected and said he was closely monitoring developments. The government has pledged 10 million euros for emergency aid.

This is the second time this month that Emilia-Romagna has experienced bad weather. In early May, two people were killed in storms in the same area. Torrential rains follow months of drought. As a result, the soil is less able to absorb water.