24 mrt 2023 om 05:24Update: een uur geleden

According to the French government, 149 police officers have been injured during protests against the pension reform in recent days. 172 arrests were made across the country, including 77 in Paris.

In the French capital, according to the CGT union, 800,000 demonstrators took part in the demonstration on Thursday. The Ministry of the Interior speaks of 119,000 demonstrators.

According to the police, 1,500 rioters were also present. They threw stones, bottles and fireworks at the police and set fire to garbage.

More than a week after the announcement of the pension reform by the French government, the demonstrations continue. According to the union, 3.5 million people demonstrated in more than 300 cities in France. The French Ministry of the Interior estimated it at nearly 1.1 million demonstrators.

Clashes also broke out in the cities of Nantes and Rennes between demonstrators and police, who used tear gas and water cannons. In Bordeaux, the front door of the town hall was set on fire. In the port city of Lorient, it was the police station that had to pay.

Retirement age increased from 62 to 64

The plans of President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne have been gripping the country for some time. Ministers want to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

According to the government, adjustments to the expensive and complicated French pension system are necessary. According to Borne, it would otherwise be impossible to afford it due to the growing number of retirees.