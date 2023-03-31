city ​​of asteroids, the latest film from award-winning director Wes Anderson, has received its first full-length trailer. Above all, we notice Anderson’s distinctive style and we also see the star cast at work.

Wes Anderson’s last film was in 2021. Then the American director brought The French Dispatch out. Many film critics see this as one of Anderson’s lesser films, but the director still has many fans. So there is a great expectation for his next film. In the past, Wes Anderson has already received seven Oscar nominations, one of which he managed to cash. For The Grand Budapest Hotel In 2014, he won the Oscar for best original screenplay.

Extraterrestrial

city ​​of asteroids tells the story of a small American town that was struck by an asteroid impact on September 23, 3007 BC. This event is commemorated every year by the local population. At this time, students from all over the United States travel to the desert town.

In the 1950s, this event is shaken by the fact that an alien suddenly seems to be present in Asteroid City. Other unexplained events such as ongoing earthquakes add even more mystery. How all this is going to turn out, you won’t know until mid-June, if city ​​of asteroids appears in the cinema. It’s already clear that the film will once again be completely in Wes Anderson’s style.

Featured cast

The cast of city ​​of asteroids features many big names: Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Hong Chau, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon , Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.

Watch the trailer for city ​​of asteroids:

city ​​of asteroids to see at the cinema from Wednesday, June 14.