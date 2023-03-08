In the video, Arnold talks about his recent visit to the German extermination camp of Auschwitz. “How can we prevent this from happening again? ” he is asking himself. The actor addresses the group of people sensitive to the theories of hate speech or who may have already fallen out of it. “I don’t want to preach in my own parish,” he explains in the twelve-minute video. “Some of my friends say I shouldn’t talk to you because you’re not worth talking about. But I think you’re worth talking about.”

“I want to talk to you if you have heard any news reports about Jews or people of any race, gender or orientation and think those reports are accurate,” he says in the video. “I also want to talk to you if you find that you think everyone is inferior or trying to get at you because of their religion, skin color or gender.”

Arnold reminds viewers that hateful movements like the Nazi regime, the South African apartheid regime, or the American Confederacy never won. “Throughout history, hate has always been the easy way out, the way of least resistance,” he said. According to him, it always seems easier to find a scapegoat for a problem than to fix things yourself. “But to be clear, you will never find success at the end of this path.”

“Stop hating,” Arnold finally launches to his viewers. “Stop this battle. The only battle you have to fight is against yourself.” He says it won’t be easy, but it’s worth it. “No one who has spent their whole life hating others can remember a wonderful life. They died as badly as they lived. But you still have the opportunity to do something with your life.

