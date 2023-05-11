10 mei 2023 om 22:57Update: 7 uur geleden

Archaeologists have made a special discovery at the bottom of the Adriatic Sea. Just off the Croatian coast, they discovered a road built seven thousand years ago, a few meters below the sea mud. The road is located on an artificial island which was discovered below sea level in 2021.

In 2021, an archaeologist from the University of Zadar found something remarkable in satellite images. Off the Croatian island of Korcula, he saw a special piece of land under the surface of the water.

Archaeologists investigated the site and found stone walls 4-5 meters below the seabed that belonged to a very ancient settlement. The artificial island is called Soline and was once connected to the mainland by a narrow strip of land. Much of what was built on the old man-made island survived in good condition, as it was surrounded by many other islands that protected the site from large waves.

Now another special discovery has been made: archaeologists have discovered a road that was built seven thousand years ago. The road, like the rest of the island, was able to survive for thousands of years thanks to the favorable conditions of the Adriatic Sea.

Scientists suspect that the road dates back to the Neolithic Age, also known as the Early Stone Age. The island may have been built by people of the Hvar culture, who inhabited Korcula at that time.

It may not stop at these discoveries. Scientists have found an underwater colony on the other side of Korcula that looks a lot like Soline. Other Stone Age structures and artifacts may also be found there.