Apple with security update iOS 16.4.1 (a) and macOS 13.3.1 (a)

Recently, in addition to the well-known iOS and macOS updates, Apple also introduced the so-called automatic and rapid security updates (also called Security Response in English). These are separate small updates in which significant security improvements have been made, without requiring a full operating system update. For iOS 16.4.1 and macOS Ventura 13.3.1, Apple has now released such a security update for the first time, as explain in a new support article.

The installation seems to work now Soon after the update was released, users started receiving an error while verifying the security update. We are now able to verify and install the update successfully. For that, see the exact steps later in the article.

Rapid Security Update for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS Ventura 13.3.1

At the moment, it is not yet clear which security improvements are included in the updates. Apple provides some examples (such as improvements to Safari’s WebKit engine) in the new support document. It is mainly intended to close security vulnerabilities faster, for example if it is known to be used in the wild. As a result, Apple doesn’t have to test and release a full new version of iOS internally.

The update will be installed automatically, but you can also force it yourself. On iPhone and iPad, do the following:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. A notification appears indicating that a security measure is available, in this case the iOS/iPadOS 16.4.1(a) security measure. Press on Download and install. After a quick download, the update is installed and the device reboots briefly.

For the Mac, follow these steps:

Go to System Settings > General > Software Update. A notification appears indicating that a security measure is available, in this case the macOS 13.3.1(a) security measure. click on Apply now. After a quick download, the update is installed and the device reboots briefly.

To see the updates, you need to be running iOS 16.4.1 or macOS Ventura 13.3.1 respectively. As we learn more about the contents of these rapid security updates, we will update this article.

