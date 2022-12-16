Apple renews Maps in the Netherlands: many more details

3D models and 360 degree photos

Cities and towns also have a lot more detail than before. For example, commercial areas are now colored yellow, so they can be clearly distinguished from other buildings on the map. When the maps are viewed in 3D, each building can be viewed individually. Apple has recreated dozens of buildings in 3D detail, such as the NEMO Science Museum in Amsterdam and the Muiderslot in Muiden. According to Apple, it not only looks good, but also helps with orientation on the map.

Apple has also mapped all the streets in the Netherlands with 360 degree photos. This function is called ‘Look around’ and is similar to Google Street View. However, Apple’s feature has a slightly sharper image and smoother transitions. Wherever the feature is available, there will now be a binoculars button at the bottom left of the screen.

More detailed car navigation

With the introduction of the new maps, in-car navigation is also more detailed. Users see the speed limit, information that Apple Maps in the Netherlands did not have until now. Because Apple captured so much more detail, the voice assistant can now refer to it while driving.

Instead of “Turn right in 200 meters”, the navigation will say “Turn right at the next traffic light”, because the application knows that there is a traffic light there. Arrival is also taken into account, so that users are not driven to the edge of a shopping area or parking lot, but to their destination.