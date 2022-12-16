Apple renews Maps in the Netherlands: many more details
Until now, Apple Maps in the Netherlands used maps created by Apple based on data from TomTom, among others. In recent years, however, the company has sent its own cars and planes through and over the Netherlands and neighboring countries, which have collected new information using cameras and sensors. This resulted in much more detailed maps, which are rolling out to all Dutch Apple users today.
The new maps do not require an update: they are updated by Apple. This is an immediate advantage of the new maps: they can be updated much faster, for example if a situation changes. Maps also offer a lot more detail. Green spaces are easier to recognize and have more distinction, for example between parks, forests, golf courses and sports complexes. Water has also been drawn more accurately, with details of docks, coastlines, rivers, and piers.
3D models and 360 degree photos
Cities and towns also have a lot more detail than before. For example, commercial areas are now colored yellow, so they can be clearly distinguished from other buildings on the map. When the maps are viewed in 3D, each building can be viewed individually. Apple has recreated dozens of buildings in 3D detail, such as the NEMO Science Museum in Amsterdam and the Muiderslot in Muiden. According to Apple, it not only looks good, but also helps with orientation on the map.
Apple has also mapped all the streets in the Netherlands with 360 degree photos. This function is called ‘Look around’ and is similar to Google Street View. However, Apple’s feature has a slightly sharper image and smoother transitions. Wherever the feature is available, there will now be a binoculars button at the bottom left of the screen.
More detailed car navigation
With the introduction of the new maps, in-car navigation is also more detailed. Users see the speed limit, information that Apple Maps in the Netherlands did not have until now. Because Apple captured so much more detail, the voice assistant can now refer to it while driving.
Instead of “Turn right in 200 meters”, the navigation will say “Turn right at the next traffic light”, because the application knows that there is a traffic light there. Arrival is also taken into account, so that users are not driven to the edge of a shopping area or parking lot, but to their destination.
Cycling maps will follow later
Navigation for bikes is still lacking in the Netherlands, even with the addition of these new maps. However, this update lays the groundwork for such cycling maps, which Apple says are high on the list of future innovations. However, Apple Maps can now take into account charging stations on the route for certain electric cars.
Updated maps were already available for the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Monaco, among others. Today, five countries are added: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.
