Apple Expert’s Genius iPhone Trick Makes Your Device Much Faster

There are several reasons why your iPhone may be running much slower than when you bought it. A Apple specialist from The Sun, Taryn Pedler, has the ultimate advice to make the smartphone faster again. We will of course share this practical tip with you!

One of the causes of a slower device is that deleting an app on your iPhone does not delete the app 100%. With just one app, that’s not a problem, but over time you’re left with a lot of useless app data. It doesn’t exactly benefit the speed of your smartphone. Here’s what you can do about it.

Goodbye slow iPhone, thank you Apple expert!

If you are used to uninstalling an app by long-pressing the app and tapping Delete app you better add an extra step from now on (or just skip that first step altogether).

The Apple expert in question knows exactly how to say goodbye to apps once and for all. This is possible by deleting hidden apps from your app library in a special way. You can access this window by swiping left from your home screen. Once there, tap on the bar with the text Application Library.

Here you will find all apps on your iPhone, including hidden apps. Go to your iPhone settings and tap General. So go to you iPhone storage. It may take some time for all (hidden) apps to load. Select an application (already partially deleted) that you want to completely remove from your smartphone.

You will now see a screen with, among other things, the amount of data that has been recorded. If you’re sure you want to delete the app and all expected data, tap Delete app. That’s it!

Make your iPhone blazing fast again with this nifty trick