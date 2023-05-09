Apollo 8 received its first acquisition: Sophie Meijer comes from Krekkers | Sports at regional level

volleyballBorne Eredivisionist Apollo 8 has secured the services of Sophie Meijer. The 23-year-old diagonal is taken over from Krekkers of Mariaparochie.

Meijer is Apollo’s first acquisition for the 2023/24 season. Coaches Bart and Thijs Oosting are happy with the arrival of the diagonal. “Sophie has shown for several years that she is one of the best diagonals in the Top Division. We can’t wait to work with her and find out where her volleyball ceiling is.

The diagonal came through the Krekkers youth academy and moved up to the first team. At Apollon, she sets foot on “foreign land” for the first time. “I think I can learn a lot. I’m looking forward to competing in a new team and developing as a player,” says Meijer.

Apollo 8 finished fifth in the Premier League last season. Towards the new year, the formation originating from Born keep the selection almost intact. Only Rianne Vos leaves. She will study and play volleyball in the United States. Elyne Nijhuis takes a step back in the second team, but continues to train with the first selection.