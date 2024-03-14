Anti-terrorism Marine unit sent to protect US embassy in Haiti after PMs resignation announcement – Dodo Finance

In response to a surge in gang violence in Haiti following Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s announcement of his resignation plans, the US Marine Corps has deployed an anti-terrorism unit to protect the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince. The Marine Fleet-Anti-Terrorism Security Team (FAST) was sent at the request of the State Department to bolster security capabilities amid the escalating crisis.

The FAST team will provide relief for the current Marines stationed in Haiti and allow for the evacuation of non-essential embassy personnel. The move comes as armed gangs, who control 80% of the capital city, unleash chaos and release thousands of prisoners from jails this month.

Prime Minister Henry’s decision to step down once a transitional presidential council is established has sparked a sharp increase in gang violence in Haiti. The US military has doubled funding for the Multinational Security Support mission and deployed FAST Marines from Virginia to assist in maintaining security in the country.

US forces have also assisted in a voluntary evacuation of non-essential embassy personnel following recent attacks by armed gangs. Prime Minister Henry has come under fire for his failure to control the surge in gang violence and for not holding new elections as political unrest grips Haiti.

With the situation in Haiti continuing to deteriorate, the presence of the FAST team at the US Embassy is crucial in ensuring the safety and security of American personnel in the country. The US government remains committed to supporting Haiti in restoring peace and stability amidst the ongoing turmoil.